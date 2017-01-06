Calendar For January 6 – January 12, 2017

Saturday, Jan. 7

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Contact Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Palm Beach Zoo will hold its Save the Panther 5K on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Proceeds help fund the zoo’s partnership with the Florida Wildlife Corridor, an organization working to protect Florida panthers. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org/save-the-panther-5k-2017 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Bookercise: Move, Dance, Wiggle & Shake for ages 2 to 6 on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. Enjoy wiggling and shaking to music while using scarves, egg shakers and other instruments, all in the name of reading readiness. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent, or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Let’s Play: Gaming for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Play PS4 multiplayer games, Wii games, card games and board games. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Tween/Teen New Year’s Glow Party for ages 10 to 17 on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Ring in 2017 by dancing with your friends to a Just Dance Wii game, make black light glow-in-the-dark art and play fun glow-in-the-dark games. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Sunday, Jan. 8

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will continue the 2017 winter polo season with the Joe Barry Memorial Cup on Sunday, Jan. 8. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host a Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Swank Farm (14311 North Road, Loxahatchee Groves) on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. featuring celebrity chefs utilizing the best of Florida’s farmers and ranchers, artisanal producers, micro-brewers, distillers and organic wine makers. Purchase tickets online at www.mounts.org or call (561) 233-1757.

Monday, Jan. 9

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “Write, Read, Critique!” for adults on Mondays, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. Join in this informal roundtable discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their works in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Adventures in Learning, a 20-hour class taught by a certified teacher, will be held at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. Classes prepare preschoolers for VPK and kindergarten. Classes are held twice a week in the mornings, 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 8, or on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 10 through Feb. 9. For more info., call (561) 790-5124 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host Writers’ Circle with instructor Julie Gilbert of the Writers’ Academy on Mondays, Jan. 9 and Jan. 23, Feb. 6 and Feb. 20, and April 3 and April 17 from noon to 2 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host English Exchange for adults on Mondays, Jan. 9, 23 and 30 at 6:30 p.m. Practice speaking English in a fun and informal atmosphere. Intermediate knowledge of the language is recommended. Call (561) 894-7529 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host its Chess Club for Adults on Monday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Practice strategy skills with other players. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Ancestry.com Library Edition for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10:15 a.m. Learn how to navigate the online database. Time will be given to start your own research. Bring some names with you to start researching your family tree. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Youth Dance Classes at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center will be offered in 7-week sessions for dancers ages 2 to 13 years. Ballet, tap and jazz classes are available Monday through Thursday starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. For more info., call (561) 790-5124 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Stitching Starters Beginning Crochet for ages 10 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. Learn the basics of crocheting. If you know how to crochet already, bring projects in to work on, and help out new crocheters. Bring a size H, I, J or K hook and a skein of worsted weight yarn. Materials will not be provided. Children must be able to work independently. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginner’s Series – Lines, Shapes & Sketching for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. Learn to draw from scratch by attaining and practicing the fundamentals of sketching. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Game On for adults Tuesdays, Jan. 10, 24 and 28 at 2 p.m. A variety of familiar games will be available. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Tuesdays, Jan. 10 and 17 at 5 p.m. Meet new people, and share your ideas and knowledge with others who are just learning to crochet. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Teen Choice Tuesday for ages 12 and up on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Play a game, watch some anime or work on an art project. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Wellington Village Council will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Wellington Municipal Complex. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Prague Philharmonia with Emmanuel Villaume conducting, Sarah Chang on violin and Andrew Von Oeyen on piano on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the Golden Dragon Acrobats on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

• The 2017 Winter Equestrian Festival will take place at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, April 2 in Wellington. For more info., visit www.pbiec.com.

• Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge on Wednesday, Jan, 11 at 7:30 a.m., Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• Palm Beach County Senior Services will offer a Powerful Tools for Caregivers series on Wednesdays, Jan. 11 through Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at the North County Senior Center (5217 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens). This program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. To register, call (561) 355-4913.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lava Lamp Fun for ages 8 to 12 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. Have fun creating your own lava lamp and discovering this fun chemical reaction. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Tween Craft & Coloring Club for ages 9 to 17 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. Take a homework break and work out your creative side with coloring, rubber band creations, paper bead necklaces or Zentangle doodle art. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in the Black Diamond community on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington Art Society will feature longtime member Deborah LaFogg-Docherty as the first demonstrator of 2017 on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the Wellington Community Center. The meet-and-greet will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a member spotlight, a brief meeting, a unique art raffle and the demonstration by LaFogg-Docherty. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center will host Baton Classes for kindergarten through sixth grade on Wednesdays from 6 to 6:45 p.m. for seven weeks from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Feb. 22. Pre-registration is required. For more info., call (561) 790-5124 or visit www.royalpalmbeach.com.

Thursday, Jan. 12

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Presidents and Their First Ladies, Dramatically Speaking: Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln for adults on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. William and Sue Wills bring to life the story of the president and his first lady. Pre-register at www.pbclibrary.org/presidents-2017.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Anime Nation for ages 12 to 17 on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. View new anime titles. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

•The seventh annual Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center Buck Off Fundraiser will be held Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26 at 6 p.m. at the White Horse Fashion Cuisine (3401 Equestrian Club Drive, Wellington). For more information, e-mail info@equessolutions.com.

• The Wellington Chamber of Commerce will hold a Medical & Wellness Reception on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bolay (250 N. State Road 7, Suite 100, Royal Palm Beach) with food and cocktails. Visit www.wellingtonchamber.com for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present its 10th annual Palm Beach Wine Auction Dinner & Live Auction on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. to benefit education programs at the Kravis Center. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Scrabble for Adults on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Join other Scrabble fans and enjoy an evening of word-play. Basic game knowledge is required. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Friday, Jan. 13

• The 2017 South Florida Fair will take place Friday, Jan. 13 through Sunday, Jan. 29 with local and national entertainment, fair rides, fair food, pig racing, dog demos, parades, a hypnotist, a fortune teller, a dog show, a skating show and more. This year’s fair has a New Orleans theme, and the South Florida Fair Mardi Gras Parade will take place multiple times throughout the fair. For more info., call (561) 793-0333 or visit www.southfloridafair.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Introduction to Yoga for adults on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. Bring your yoga mat and join in an introduction to this ancient practice. Comfortable clothes and shoes are required. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Origami for Beginners for ages 8 to 12 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Learn to master the art of origami in this introductory class. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Crafts for Kids for ages 4 to 8 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 3:30 p.m. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 7 to 12 on Friday, Jan. 13 at 4 p.m. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• JustWorld International will host its annual gala at Belle Herbe Farm in Wellington on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. The JustWorld Gala attracts some of the equestrian industry’s top riders, trainers, owners and supporters, as well as important members of the Wellington community. The lively atmosphere will be brought to life through food, drinks and specialty entertainment. For more info., e-mail jwinfo@justworldinternational.org, call (561) 333-9391 or visit http://gala.justworldinternational.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

