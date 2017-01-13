McMow Art Glass To Host Chamber Of PB’s ‘Network For A Cause’ Event

McMow Art Glass in Lake Worth will host the first Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches “Network for a Cause” event on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The “hands-on” professional mixer will take place at the McMow Art Glass studio at 701 N. Dixie Highway in Lake Worth.

Guests are invited to network among beautiful glass art, enjoy food provided by local artisan bakery Aioli, and participate in a one-of-a-kind glass-making experience. A portion of proceeds, as well as the glass art piece created by guests that night, will be donated to the Quantum House, a supportive home for families whose children are receiving treatment in Palm Beach County for serious medical conditions.

“We’re honored to host the first-ever Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Network for a Cause event,” McMow President and West Palm Beach City Commissioner Shanon Materio said. “It’s a wonderful way to highlight local businesses and bring much-needed attention to nonprofit organizations in Palm Beach County.

McMow Art Glass has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches for several years. Recently, Materio received the chamber’s Athena Award, which recognizes local leaders.

“The new Network for a Cause series aims to promote and support our growing businesses while advocating for local charities and nonprofits,” Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches Special Events & Sponsorship Coordinator Marissa Kosiec said. “McMow Art Glass is the perfect location.”

The Network for a Cause series will replace the chamber’s “Business After Hours” monthly mixer.

Each month, a different member of the chamber will host the event, which will highlight a different local charity.

“Quantum House is honored to have been chosen by McMow Art Glass and the chamber to be the first nonprofit beneficiary of the Network for a Cause program,” CEO Roberta Jurney said.

Members can purchase tickets in advance for $15, or $20 at the door. Tickets are $30 for future members. Visit www.palmbeaches.org for more info.

Business