Royal Palm Bassmasters End Year With Tournament On Lake O

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held its end-of-the-year classic fishing tournament Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 on Lake Okeechobee out of the Clewiston boat ramp.

First place was won by the team of Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little with a two-day, 10 fish limit weighing 25 pounds, 14 ounces.

Second place was awarded to the team of Randy King and Mike Reitano with 10 fish weighing 23 pounds, 1 ounces.

Third place was awarded to the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin with 10 fish weighing 22 pounds, 1 ounce.

The big fish on day one of the tournament was 8 pounds, 3 ounces, caught by the team of Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little. The big fish on day two was weighed in by the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin, weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. The club is now accepting applications for new teams and alternates. Come and check out the fun you’ve been missing. For more information about the Royal Palm Bassmasters, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com or visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org.

ABOVE: Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little

Sports