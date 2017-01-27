haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Royal Palm Bassmasters End Year With Tournament On Lake O

By at January 27, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

The Royal Palm Bassmasters held its end-of-the-year classic fishing tournament Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 on Lake Okeechobee out of the Clewiston boat ramp.

First place was won by the team of Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little with a two-day, 10 fish limit weighing 25 pounds, 14 ounces.

Second place was awarded to the team of Randy King and Mike Reitano with 10 fish weighing 23 pounds, 1 ounces.

Third place was awarded to the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin with 10 fish weighing 22 pounds, 1 ounce.

The big fish on day one of the tournament was 8 pounds, 3 ounces, caught by the team of Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little. The big fish on day two was weighed in by the team of Ed Huff and Mike Dillistin, weighing 3 pounds, 7 ounces.

The Royal Palm Bassmasters meet on the second Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center. The club is now accepting applications for new teams and alternates. Come and check out the fun you’ve been missing. For more information about the Royal Palm Bassmasters, e-mail rpbassmasters@gmail.com or visit www.royalpalmbassmasters.org.

ABOVE: Patrick Gonzalez and Chris Little

 

