Great Performers At ‘American Equestrians Got Talent’

By at February 17, 2017 | 12:02 am | Print

Great Performers At ‘American Equestrians Got Talent’
In its fifth week, the 2017 season of American Equestrians Got Talent showcased seven performers competing for $1,000 in prize money on Wednesday, Feb. 8, auditioning for a chance to appear in the competition’s finale next month. Dressage Olympian and AEGT founder Robert Dover hosted the night’s festivities. The performers were judged by WPTV’s Roxanne Stein, P.J. Rizvi, and Susie and Tim Dutta. At the end of the evening, Robert Gallardo danced his way to victory. AEGT is a fundraiser to benefit USEF high performance programs. Audition rounds continue Wednesday evenings at the Wellington Community Center through March 8, with the grand finale set for Sunday, March 19 at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival showgrounds. For more info., visit www.facebook.com/AmericanEquestriansGotTalent. PHOTOS BY JACK LOWENSTEIN

