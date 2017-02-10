Wellington Accepting Grant Applications For Limited Time

Wellington’s Beautiful Wellington Grant Tier IV is now available, offering homeowners up to $1,500 per address in matching funds for exterior painting and pressure washing, aesthetic-based landscaping, installation of irrigation to maintain vegetation, minor façade repairs, and driveway/parking pad/walkway repairs or replacement.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 20 through Thursday, Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. All applications will be independently evaluated by a selection committee on Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 10 a.m. This meeting will take place at the Community Services Office, located at 1092 Wellington Trace, and is open to the public.

The application is currently available online on the Community Services page at www.wellingtonfl.gov, which includes a checklist of documentation required to apply. Applicants are urged to review the list carefully and note the items that may take additional time to collect, such as estimates and proposals.

Additionally, Wellington will be hosting grant workshops on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Community Services Office (1092 Wellington Trace). These workshops will provide applicants with information and assistance in completing their applications. While these workshops are not mandatory, attendance is strongly recommended. Applicants should come prepared with all of the documentation required to apply. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Briefs