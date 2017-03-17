KCF Plans Special Events

The Kids Cancer Foundation has two local events planned for April.

The first is Uncle Gary’s Rock & Rib Fest on Saturday, April 1 from 3 to 9.p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater. Admission is free, and all proceeds benefit the Kids Cancer Foundation. There will be music, food and family fun, including live music all day from Juna & Joey, 56 Ace and True Rumours, “The Definitive Fleetwood Mac Show.” There will be a barbeque, a kids fun zone, raffles, vendors and more, as well as a live broadcast from 103.1 WIRK’s Street Team. For raffle donations, volunteering or vendor information, call Gary Rowan at (561) 929-1523 or e-mail cgrp19@yahoo.com.

Coming up on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. is the foundation’s Hero Mixer at the Kids Cancer Center in Royal Palm Beach. The event will honor the Kids Cancer Foundation ambassadors and welcome new ambassadors. There will be a special hero award presentation at the event, which will also feature Kids Cancer Foundation patients. For more info., call (561) 333-8116 or visit www.kidscancersf.org.

Briefs