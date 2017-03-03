Letter: A Step Forward For The Town

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the letter “A Step Backward” by Keith Harris published last week.

As a rule, I’ve tried to ignore such people as Keith Harris, who is very good at spreading lies, rumors and causing most of the turmoil in Loxahatchee Groves. He has a small group of cronies that support him, and basically neither him nor his cronies have done anything for the best interest of the Town of Loxahatchee Groves.

I will touch base on just a few lies that Keith Harris has told through the Town-Crier and/or LoxChat.

1) No, it was not just Dave DeMarois that got Compton Road (his road) OGEMed at no cost. It was all of the residents on Compton Road, Marcella Blvd. and Bryan Road after they petitioned Palm Beach County and the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District to OGEM their roads. After many years of deterioration, and those roads becoming unsafe, it was the Town of Loxahatchee Groves that paid to have them resurfaced. We have an obligation as a town to maintain all town roads, making them safer for our residents.

2) No, it wasn’t Dave DeMarois that allowed Ron Jarriel to get free fill from the LGWCD. It was the administrator of the LGWCD, who by giving this nasty fill that came from cleaning out the culverts allowed better drainage for the residents. This decision saved the taxpayers money by not hauling it to Solid Waste Authority. There were three residents who received this fill: Ron Jarriel, Dave DeMarois and Jorge Perez. As Keith would tell you (another lie) it was not 3,000 cubic yards, but approximately 300 cubic yards, which could be verified by the contractor that cleaned out the culverts after having years of buildup of trash, etc.

3) No, Dave DeMarois never went to Tallahassee to stop incorporation.

4) Last but not least, it was not Dave DeMarois who allowed Ron Jarriel to get 161st Terrace North graded on a weekly basis, but the LGWCD Board of Supervisors and the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council after hearing the justifications for needing it to be graded on a weekly basis.

Keith Harris and his cronies have told so many lies not only to the Town-Crier, but also to the residents of the Groves. I will not bore you anymore with all of them, but I will make myself available for anyone at any time to discuss them with you. You can call me at (561) 315-5213. The proper way to see who is spreading all the lies is to have myself and Keith Harris together at the same time in a public forum.

In closing, when Dave DeMarois gets elected to the town council on Tuesday, March 14, the residents of the Town of Loxahatchee Groves will see construction of the multi-purpose recreational trails begin, the Office of the Inspector General being treated with the respect they deserve, our town roads rights-of-way will be hedged again like the LGWCD did before they turned them over to the town, and just maybe the Town of Loxahatchee Groves and the Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District will be able to work as a team again for the best interest of the residents.

Councilman Ron Jarriel, Loxahatchee Groves

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Letters