Minto Spending $25M To Enhance Westlake Entrance

Every city needs a great entrance, and that is just what Minto Communities is providing for Westlake, which was incorporated last year in central Palm Beach County.

“We are transforming a section of Seminole Pratt Whitney into a beautiful gateway for people who use this road every day and for future residents,” said John Carter, vice president of Minto Communities. “Once completed, the improvements will reflect the area’s character and improve regional connectivity.”

Minto is developing a 3,800-acre, master-planned community that shares the same name and borders with the county’s 39th municipality, Westlake.

In addition to many residential neighborhoods, plans include 2.2 million square feet of non-residential commercial space and a town center area.

As part of its development agreement with Palm Beach County, Minto agreed to spend $25 million to improve a 1.5-mile stretch of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, which runs through the middle of Westlake. Work began in November and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2018.

Crews are widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a landscape-divided median. In addition, sidewalks and an 80-foot landscaped buffer are being constructed in the dedicated rural parkway easement as overhead power lines are being placed underground. The improvements are taking place near the northern end of Seminole Ridge High School to just past 60th Street North.

The $25 million payment is part of a larger financial commitment Minto has made to the area over the next 15 years.

“We have pledged to give Palm Beach County another $58 million for our proportionate share of additional road improvements between 2023 and 2033,” said Mike Belmont, president of Minto Communities. “We will spend every penny promised. The fact that our development is now within an incorporated area doesn’t change anything.”

It’s not just roads that Minto is paying for. The company also plans on donating land to the county for a new fire station later this month.

While the road enhancements take place, construction has begun on the first Westlake neighborhood, the town center and the sales center. Minto expects that development will continue in the area over the next 10 to 15 years.

Founded in 1955, Minto is a family-owned business that has grown over the past 60 years into one of North America’s leading builders. Minto has created a wide array of award-winning new homes and resort-style master-planned communities to meet every lifestyle.

The company has earned national awards and recognition that include consistently high rankings from Eliant Customer Service Surveys, Leadership in Energy and Environment Design (LEED) and multiple national awards in community and home design. For more information, visit www.mintofla.com.

ABOVE: An aerial view shows construction work on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road underway.

