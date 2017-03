Wednesday, Feb. 22 was National Pink Shirt Day, and students at New Horizons Elementary School were encouraged to wear pink to show they stand against bullying. The theme of the day was kindness, and students were asked to demonstrate kindness toward others. Shown above are students from Allyson Gacharna’s fourth-grade reading class who pledged to demonstrate kindness in celebration of this worthy initiative.

