SRHS Students Take Part In Autism Walk

By at March 17, 2017 | 12:03 am | Print

Seminole Ridge High School information technology academy students, joined by teachers DeOntre McCray and Susan Edwards, represented SRHS at the West Palm Beach Autism Speaks walk March 5. Their “Autism Awareness” logo shirts, designed by academy student Anthony Charla, are available for purchase. For more info., contact deontre.mcray@palmbeachschools.org or susan.edwards@palmbeachschoos.org. SRHS will donate 100 percent of the T-shirt proceeds to Autism Speaks.

Track & Field: Third Annual Ridge Invitational — Twenty-three schools graced the SRHS campus for the third annual Ridge Invitational competition March 3, in what coach and teacher Brian Pollock called “our most exciting home event.” The boys track and field team finished a close second to Glades Central, 86–82. Boys team, first place: 110-meter hurdles, Kailen Romer; and 300-meter hurdles, Aaron Pringle. Boys team, second place: 300-meter hurdles, Kailen Romer; and 1,600-meter run, Kody Phelps. Girls team, third place: 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run, Britney Rodriguez.

Students of the Week — The Students of the Week program recognizes Seminole Ridge students, nominated by staff, for their academic excellence, behavior and assistance with keeping the campus positive. Congratulations to the Students of the Week for March 6-10: Shawn Penick (grade 9), Ahria Bass (grade 10), Zachary Dombrowski (grade 11) and Hailey Coleman (grade 12).

ABOVE: Students and teachers from SRHS at the West Palm Beach Autism Speaks walk on March 5.

