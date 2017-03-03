WLMS Students Take Part In Big Fundraiser

Wellington Landings Middle School held its annual walk-a-thon on Friday, Jan. 27. More than 700 students participated in the event. More than $19,000 was raised to continue to update technology at the school. PTO members, volunteers and community sponsors, including radio station Wild 95.5, were instrumental in the success of the annual fundraiser. Shown above and right are students enjoying the walk-a-thon festivities.

