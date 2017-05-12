Wellington Aquatic Complex Alters Schedule For Wahoos Swim Meet

The Wellington Wahoos will host a long-course swim meet at the Wellington Aquatics Complex from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. The entire pool will be closed during the meet, however, the pool will be open to the public when the competition is not in progress.

The altered pool schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 19, the pool will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pool will be closed for the meet from 2 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, the pool will be closed for the entire day.

Sunday, May 21, the pool will be closed as normal.

The Wellington Aquatics Complex is located at 12072 W. Forest Hill Blvd., near the Wellington Community Center, and features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, diving boards, water slides, an aquatic spray ground, a baby pool, a concession stand and locker rooms.

The facility is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through May 29. Daily admission is free for children ages 2 and under, $3 for children ages 3 to 17, $5 for adults ages 18 to 54, and $2 for seniors ages 55 and older.

Wellington also offers discounted Splash Passes, Annual Passes, and Water Aerobics Passes. For more information about the classes, contact the Wellington Aquatics Complex at (561) 791-4770 or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/aquatics.

