Wellington Contractor To Conduct Sewer Maintenance Starting May 22

On Monday, May 22, Wellington’s Utilities Department will begin the process of maintenance and evaluation of the existing underground sanitary sewer system in the southeast Lake Wellington area.

This includes the following neighborhoods: Lakeshore Heights, Sunset Point, Montauk Village, Wellington Downs, South Shore, Woodwind, Sturbridge Village, the French Quarter, Briar Patch, Channing Villas, Park Place Hanover East, Coventry Green and Waterway Cove.

Wellington has contracted Keshavarz & Associates Inc. to carry out this project. Crews will be in those neighborhoods beginning Monday, May 22 and continuing through Tuesday, June 16. They will be performing sanitary sewer cleaning and video inspection work.

Residents are advised that they might hear noise from maintenance trucks and equipment between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trucks and equipment may block some roadway access during this time. Work will be limited to weekdays.

As a precaution, residents are asked to leave toilet lids down when workers are in the area and when not in use. Wellington apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. For questions and comments, contact engineers Randy Wertepny or Mark Williams at (561) 689-8600.

