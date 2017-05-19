YWCA Seeks Nominations For Dodge Award

The YWCA of Palm Beach County is seeking nominations for its 2017 Grace Hoadley Dodge Award. The award is presented annually to a woman residing in Palm Beach County who has overcome adversity, and in the process not only empowered herself, but also created opportunities for and led other women toward their own empowerment.

Information required on the application includes the nominee’s name, address, phone number and current occupation, as well as the adversity she has overcome, how she overcame it and how she has helped empower others. The name and contact information about the person making the nomination is also needed.

The award, which is named after the first president of the YWCA of the United States, will be presented at the YWCA’s “Purse & Passion” luncheon on June 7 at Bear Lakes Country Club in West Palm Beach.

Applications must be received by the YWCA no later than May 26 at: Grace Dodge Award Committee, YWCA of Palm Beach County, 1016 N. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.

For more information, or to request an application, call (561) 640-0050, ext. 115.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs