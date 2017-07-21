Letter: More Foster Parents Needed

As of Dec. 31, 2016, there were 12,478 children in foster care in the State of Florida. Approximately 1,000 of those children reside in Palm Beach County. Unfortunately, our community does not have enough homes to care for our children who are temporarily without a home.

Our teen population is in dire need of families who will guide them into adulthood by teaching them necessary independent living skills and by giving them a place to call home. Ordinary people in our community do extraordinary things. Becoming a foster parent is the opportunity of a lifetime to serve your community by helping our most vulnerable children.

Open your heart and home and become a licensed foster parent with the National Youth Advocate Program (NYAP). We provide an enhanced board rate, train and license, and have weekly in-home support for our families. Our foster parents are amazing, everyday people who share the love of children and the passion to help. Join our NYAP family today.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent with NYAP, or would like additional information, please call our main office at (954) 596-5284. You can also e-mail me at sdoner@nyap.org. We have a foster parent training class starting on Aug. 19.

Shannon Doner, Training & Recruitment Coordinator, National Youth Advocate Program, Boynton Beach