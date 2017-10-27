Kennedy Homes Signs On As Next Homebuilder In Arden

On the heels of the successful first neighborhood opening featuring models by Ryan Homes, Arden has announced that Kennedy Homes will be the next homebuilder to join the master-planned community featuring a five-acre “agri-hood” on Southern Blvd. in western Palm Beach County. Kennedy Homes will operate from a temporary sales office at 11000 Prosperity Farms Road in Palm Beach Gardens until the model homes open at Arden in May 2018.

Kennedy Homes will offer six unique, single-story and two-story options at Arden in three architectural styles. Special home features include impact glass windows, open floorplans and intelligent home systems. The homes will range in size from 2,500 to 3,300 square feet and will be offered for a pre-construction savings price of $439,900 to $551,900.

“Over the last 56 years, Kennedy Homes has built more than 22,000 residences throughout South Florida,” Kennedy Homes CEO Steve Gravett said. “We recently sold out at a West Palm Beach community, so we know first-hand that this market segment is in high demand. We take a very thoughtful, tailored approach to ensure the homes we build are the right fit for each area. Our designs will contribute to the community’s point of pride: its connection between nature, happiness and healthy living.”

Arden will eventually have 2,000 homes — the majority of which will back up to community green space, including parks, playfields, greenways, nature trails or lakes. The property features 20 miles of walking and biking trails; 200 acres of lakes for fishing, kayaking or canoeing; and an expansive great lawn for events. Arden is one of the first in Florida to feature a farm as a central component of community life. The five-acre parcel will produce fruits, vegetables and herbs under the guidance of a farm manager and feature an event barn where residents can gather for seasonal themed classes, harvest experiences and more.

The heart of recreational activity at Arden will be the spacious, two-story clubhouse, complete with a resort-style pool that flows over two levels. The peaceful upper pool and spa are surrounded by private cabanas for those who want some quiet time, while the lower pool offers water play areas perfectly suited for families. Scheduled to open next spring 2018, the clubhouse will offer plenty of separate indoor and outdoor gathering spaces for all ages to enjoy.

Freehold Communities is the visionary development team behind Arden and is currently developing more than 10,000 residential lots in Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, California and Florida.

Arden is located at 19425 Southern Blvd. just west of Loxahatchee Groves. For more information, visit www.ardenfl.com.