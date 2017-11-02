Calendar For November 3 – November 9, 2017

Saturday, Nov. 4

• The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5. For more information, visit www.wpbaf.com.

• The Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County will host its 36th annual Wellington Golf Classic on Saturday, Nov. 4 starting at 7 a.m. at the Wanderers Club (1900 Aero Club Dr., Wellington). Proceeds will benefit the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club in Wellington. The morning will begin with a continental breakfast and registration, followed by scramble-style play on the golf course. Following golf, guests will enjoy a buffet meal and silent auction at the awards luncheon. For info., call (561) 683-3287 or e-mail cmartin@bgcpbc.org.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in John Prince Park on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Palm Beach County Thrift Store (2455 Vista Parkway, West Palm Beach) will hold its monthly auction on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.pbcgov.com for more info.

• The Charlotte Hans 2017 Softball Challenge will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Wellington’s Village Park on Pierson road. For more info., visit www.facebook.com/charlottehansfoundation.

• A free Financial Wellness Seminar, sponsored by Freddie Mac and co-hosted by REACH (Real Estate, Education and Community Housing Inc.) will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Renaissance Charter School at Palms West, located at 12031 Southern Blvd. There will be opportunities to meet with financial planning counselors, mortgage experts and experts in the financial field. There will also be opportunities to win prizes. To register for the event, call (561) 932-0587 or e-mail housing@reach4housing.org. For additional information, visit www.reachfinancialwellness.eventbrite.com.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be open Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Wellington Amphitheater. For more info., visit www.greenmarketatwellington.com.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host a Plant-a-Palooza: Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Beginner’s Tai Chi Practice for ages 16 and up on Saturdays, Nov. 4, 18 and 25 at 9 a.m. Often referred to as “meditation in motion,” this centuries-old art form is recognized to reduce stress, improve balance and stability, and promote quality of life. Wear comfortable clothes and flat shoes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Intro to Tennis on Saturday, Nov. 4 at noon and 1 p.m. for ages 4 and 5, and 2 p.m. for ages 6 and 7. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Acoustic Java Jam for adults on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Experience a caffeinated collection of local talent or bring your acoustic instruments and jam out. Coffee provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Teen Anime Club for ages 12 to 17 on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Meet other teens who enjoy watching and talking about anime and share your knowledge about manga. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Wellington will host its “Class of ’87 High School Reunion” Murder Mystery Dinner Theater on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Wellington Community Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and are on sale at Village Park (11700 Pierson Road) and the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Boulevard). Wellington will provide free on-site child care for children ages 5 to 12, including pizza and fun activities. The child care room will be separate from the event. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/murdermystery.

• The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will perform in the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Sunday, Nov. 5

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike 7 to 12 miles in Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Hobe Sound on Sunday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. Call Mary Miller at (561) 391-7942 for more info.

• The Mounts Botanical Garden will host Yoga in the Garden on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. Practice yoga in the tropical landscape of Mounts Botanical Garden. For more info., call (561) 233-1757 or visit www.mounts.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach Green Market & Bazaar will be at Veterans Park on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.rpbgreenmarket.com for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Paint-By-Sticker for ages 12 and up on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. Just like paint-by-numbers, create your own art using stickers. Choose from artworks by the great masters, or create a vintage travel poster. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Monday, Nov. 6

• The Royal Palm Beach library 5(00 Civic Center Way) will host “Write! Read! Critique!” for adults on Mondays, Nov. 6 and 20 at 9:30 a.m. Join in this informal roundtable discussion where participants improve their craft by reading and discussing their works in progress. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Drama Club for ages 8 to 12 on Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. Want to be a star or just like being silly? Play theater games and learn basic acting skills. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

• Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall from Tuesday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Beginners Series/Contour & Dimension for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Learn to draw from scratch by attaining and practicing the fundamentals of line, mass and volume. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tiny Tots for ages 1 and 2 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. Join in for songs and movement, books, playtime and bubbles. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Art for Adults: Intermediate Series /Composition Basics for ages 16 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. The course will teach how best to balance the objects in your work with the space around them to create deeper and more visually elevated pieces. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Autumn Bingo for ages 5 to 12 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. Create your own card and see if luck is on your side. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Keep Calm & Puzzle On for ages 12 and up on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. Unplug, relax and meet new friends by putting together a variety of themed jigsaw puzzles. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host “It’s Time for the Opera!” for grades K through 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The Palm Beach Opera presents the singalong storybook version of The Barber of Seville with fun activities to follow. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Tween Gaming for ages 8 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. Bring a friend for Wii gaming and board game fun. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Playful Toddlers & Tykes for children under age 4 on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. Do your kids love toddler and baby toys? Join in a session of social playtime for the little ones. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Nerdy Trivia for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host an Holiday Idea Bazaar for adults on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. Get inspired with ideas for gift wrapping, table settings and decorating. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

Thursday, Nov. 9

• Our Lady Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church (100 Crestwood Blvd. South, Royal Palm Beach) will host its Fall Festival & Craft Fair from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12. For more info., call (561) 798-5661 or visit www.olqa.cc.

• The 2017 West Palm Beach Fall RV Show will be at the South Florida Fairgrounds from Thursday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 12. For more information, visit www.frvta.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Baby Sensory Play for ages 3 to 18 months on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10:15 a.m. Stimulate your little one’s senses and encourage them to explore with various sensory playtime activities. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Making Wired Gift Bows for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Learn to make gift bows with wired ribbons. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Painting Pals for ages 5 to 10 on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. Use vivid watercolors and your imagination to unleash creativity. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Wellington Amphitheater will hold a concert featuring a 1980s music tribute by On the Roxx, with a food truck invasion, on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Sit ’n’ Stitch for ages 9 and up on Thursdays, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. Want to learn crochet fundamentals or socialize while you work on your current project? Meet new people, and share your ideas and knowledge with others. Some materials will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 for more info.

• The Women of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce will host a Philanthropic Mixer on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Wellington Trace Tavern (12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in the original Wellington Mall), with toy and food drives, networking and karaoke. For more info., call (561) 792-6525 or visit www.wellingtonchamber.com.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach will present Lemon Andersen: When Aliens Fall from the Sky on Thursday, Nov. 9 and Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Friday, Nov. 10

• The seventh annual Ram Rodeo will take place at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. For more information, call (205) 790-3452 or visit www.doublekrodeoproductions.com.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Tai Chi Workshop for ages 16 and up on Friday, Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• Oak Bistro & Wine Bar (11051 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach) will host a special event for the United States Marine Corps birthday and its Toys for Tots annual drive on Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 11 p.m. Oak Bistro will be trading beer from Honor Brewing Company in exchange for new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots drive. Marines will be on site to receive donations. For more info., call (561) 753-6217 or visit www.oakrpb.com.

• Enjoy the enchanting Holiday Ice Palace, visit with Santa and more starting Friday, Nov. 10 at the Mall at Wellington Green, with Santa’s Arrival and Pajama Party on Friday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. For more info., visit www.shopwellingtongreen.com.

• The Wellington Community Foundation will host its annual Red, White & Blue Jeans “Salute to Wellington Heroes” Veterans Day event on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Wellington National Golf Club (400 Binks Forest Drive, Wellington). Tickets are $85 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call (561) 333-9843 to RSVP.

• The Wellington Art Society will present longtime member Kathryn Morlock as the next solo artist in the Wellington Whole Foods Market Gallery. Her exhibit will run through December 2017. A reception in Morlock’s honor will be hosted at Whole Foods Market on Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with music, appetizers, refreshments and special door prizes. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org.

Saturday, Nov. 11

• The St. David’s in-the-Pines Episcopal Church Women will hold their Fall Luncheon and Fashion Show on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Breakers West Country Club from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fashions will be provided by Dress Barn. Tickets are $45 per person. For more information, call Nancy Schroeder at (561) 792-0244 or e-mail schroeder.nancy@gmail.com by Tuesday, Nov. 7.