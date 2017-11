The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys and Girls Club in Wellington will host “a special celebration of togetherness” on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Thanksgiving feast will be provided by club volunteers for each club member family, welcoming them to join in a pre-Thanksgiving meal. Children’s games and more will be part of the occasion. For more information, call (561) 790-0343.