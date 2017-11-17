Red, White & Blue Jeans Event Raises More Than $55K

The Wellington Community Foundation held its second annual event to honor veterans and local heroes on Friday, Nov. 10 at the Wellington National Golf Club. Red White & Blue Jeans: Celebrating Our Wellington Heroes was a patriotic event where veterans and local heroes, their families and members of the Wellington community came together for dinner, dancing and a special ceremony honoring prisoners of war and veterans missing in action. Also honored was recently named Village of Wellington Deputy of the Year Sandra Horne and Village of Wellington Firefighter/Paramedic of the Year Bradlee Doerzbacher.

WCF Red, White & Blue Jeans 2017 1 of 21

Mickey Smith, secretary of the foundation, told attendees that the event is the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year, and all money raised — more than $55,000 — will be used to benefit residents of Wellington, particularly children and senior citizens, by supporting and improving their quality of life.

This year’s event sponsors included: TABLE SPONSORS Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith; Wellington Regional Medical Center; Regis and Tom Wenham; Jim & Paula Sackett; Dr. Gordon and Linda Johnson; Palm Beach Urology; Wellington The Magazine; and the Town-Crier newspaper, as well as PAY IT FORWARD SPONSORS MediValue, Above & Beyond Party Décor and Kenny Mondo Productions.

For more information, visit www.wellingtoncommunityfoundation.org.