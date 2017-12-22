Calendar For December 22 – December 28, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 23

• The Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 8:30 a.m. Highlights include a hot breakfast buffet, up-close animal encounters, photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts and complimentary rides on the Wildlife Carousel. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

• Amber’s Animal Outreach will hold its rescheduled Christmas Pawty on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at All Paws Animal Clinic (1011 State Road 7, Royal Palm Beach). The ugly sweater pet costume contest starts at 2:30 p.m., and $10 donations can be made for photos with Santa. There will be chances for dog adoptions accompanied by food, music and vendor raffles. For more info., visit www.aaodog.org.

• A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage will be at the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach will present a screening of The Nutcracker on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 1 p.m. There is no charge, but tickets are required. Call the box office at (561) 655-7226 or visit www.fourarts.org for more information.

• The Sisterhood of Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor (3475 W. Woolbright Road, Suite 19, Boynton Beach) will show the film Dummy, a hilarious comedy starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, who finds a unique way to overcome his social difficulties, on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $10 for members and $12 for guests, which includes refreshments. To RSVP, call (561) 968-0688 or e-mail info@ldorvador.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 26

• The Royal Palm Beach Parks & Recreation Department will host a Holiday Day Camp at Commons Park for children ages 6 to 12. The camp dates are Dec. 26 to Dec. 29 and Jan. 2 to Jan. 5. For more info., call (561) 790-5124.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Forbidden Broadway from Wednesday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Dec. 31 in the Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse. It’s the Great White Way done the wrong way, but hilariously so. This long-running roast features crazy costumes, riotous rewrites of familiar songs and madcap impression. Four comic chameleons ham it up about Hamilton and other musical blockbusters. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Thursday, Dec. 28

• Miami City Ballet will present George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker in the Kravis Center’s Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall from Thursday, Dec. 28 through Saturday, Dec. 30. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its Under Construction Lego Crew for ages 6 to 11 on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. Use Lego bricks to build original creations. Work by yourself or as a team to bring building challenges to life. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association will meet Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd.). The event for the evening is a pot luck social, so make a food item to share. The LGLA will provide the appetizers and the soft drinks. There will be a $5 grab bag activity. Bring a wrapped gift to participate. All residents are welcome to attend and share time with their neighbors. For more info., contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.

Friday, Dec. 29

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Family Game Afternoon on Friday, Dec. 29 at 2:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of board games, card games, puzzles, interactive group challenges and more. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

Saturday, Dec. 30

• Audubon of the Everglades will hold its annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 30 at various locations. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge will hold its first-ever Christmas Bird Count for Kids on Saturday, Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is requested but not required. For more info., or to register, contact Veronica Kelly at (561) 735-6020 or Veronica_Kelly@fws.gov. The refuge is located off State Road 7, two miles south of Boynton Beach Blvd.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host a Craft Bonanza Blowout for ages 2 and up on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. Drop in and make as many crafts as you want. Take supplies home with you to enjoy and be crafty. Materials will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 for more info.

Sunday, Dec. 31

• The 2018 high-goal season will open on Sunday, Dec. 31 with the Herbie Pennell Cup Final at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. Polo matches are open to the public, with a wide range of hospitality and guest seating options. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com.

• The Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach will host its fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ring in the New Year like never before… with your furry, feathered and scaly friends at the zoo. Join in on a children’s dance party in the Fountain Plaza for face painting leading up to noon with a New Year celebration featuring an apple juice toast and an “FPL Solar Now Sun” drop fit for children of all ages. This event is included with normal zoo admission. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

• CAFCI will host its annual New Year’s Eve Party on Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the Madison Green Country Club ballroom at 2001 Crestwood Blvd. in Royal Palm Beach. For tickets, contact one of the following individuals: Dennis Wright (561-653-1586), Junette Powell (561-346-2353), Lawrence Logan (561-791-0162) or Jerome Wright (561-649-8254). You can also call the CAFCI hotline at (561) 790-4002. Look for additional details at www.cafcipbc.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

• Finding Neverland will be at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. Concert Hall from Tuesday, Jan. 2 through Sunday, Jan. 7. For more information, visit www.kravis.org.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

• The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 798-9875.

Thursday, Jan. 4

• Horses Healing Hearts will hold its Season Kickoff Party at the Wellington National Golf Club on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy a “Night in Tuscany” with authentic Neapolitan pizza, live music and drinks. For more information, visit www.hhhusa.org, contact Susan Shelly at (561) 305-1432 or Lizabeth Olszewski at (561) 713-6133 or liz@hhhusa.org.

Friday, Jan. 5

• The 30th annual Wellington Dinner Dance benefiting the Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club will take place Friday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. To reserve your tickets, table or other sponsorship opportunities, contact Christine Martin at (561) 683-3287, ext. 1103, or cmartin@bgcpbc.org.