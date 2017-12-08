Verdex Construction Breaks Ground On New Town Southern Apartments

West Palm Beach-based Verdex Construction recently announced the start of construction on Related Group’s Town Southern, a 392-unit, 388,000-square-foot apartment complex in Royal Palm Beach. The project consists of 15 three-story apartment buildings in addition to a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and other amenities. The 29-acre site is located on the south side of Southern Blvd., just west of State Road 7.

“The rental market in South Florida is very active, with Palm Beach County as a hot spot for multifamily development. We welcome our first project with Related Group, one of the largest developers in South Florida,” said Rex Kirby, president of Verdex Construction.

Apartment projects underway or completed by Verdex Construction include Central Gardens Grand in Palm Beach Gardens, and the High Ridge Landing and Santorini Apartments in Boynton Beach.

Other Verdex Construction projects throughout South Florida include the Canopy Hotel in downtown West Palm Beach; 1000 North, a Michael Jordan co-owned restaurant on the Loxahatchee River in Jupiter; the Sabbia Beach Condominiums, a 19-story, 68-unit luxury residential tower in Pompano Beach; and the Turnpike Business Park, a light industrial office/warehouse facility project in suburban West Palm Beach.

Verdex Construction is a privately held building contractor based in West Palm Beach, led by Rex Kirby, a 35-year veteran in the construction business. Verdex provides general contracting services to clients including preconstruction, construction management and design-build. Verdex is committed to “building something better” through exceptional service, a fundamental focus on safety and quality, and value to owners, customers and the community. For more information, visit www.verdex.com.