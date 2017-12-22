Wrestlers Win At Space Coast

The Wellington High School wrestling team captured the championship at the inaugural MyHouse Southeastern Classic at Space Coast High School recently. Individual champions were Chris Difiore (106 pounds), Jesse Weinberg (113 pounds), Tony Widrig (120 pounds), Robert Saldarriaga (126 pounds), Jared Abramson (138 pounds) and Eric Saber (182 pounds). Wellington took first the 343 points. Its nearest competitors were Lake Mary with 252 and Space Coast with 251. (Front row, left to right) Alex Zepeda, Hosanna Kropp, Jesse Weinberg, Robert Saldarriaga, Jared Abramson, Ryhan Montes, Chris Difiore and Ethan Howard; and (back row, left to right) Elijah Green, Preston Morrow, Eric Saber, Tony Widrig, Cooper Hart, Angelo Tizol, Simon Sandler, Jake Pilat and coach Travis Gray.