Letter: Seniors Club Thanks Bellissimo

As a member of the Wellington Seniors Club, I would like to thank Mark Bellissimo of Equestrian Sport Productions for his support and generosity to us.

We were treated to a wonderful day at the polo match on Jan. 1 and enjoyed lunch at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center on Pierson Road for an afternoon of jumping on Jan. 11, and we will do so again on Feb. 8. Both jumping events are only $6 for Wellington Seniors Club members.

The club also sponsors many social events and 10 annual lunch meetings. We accept a limited number of new members who are Wellington residents age 55 and over.

For more information, contact me at (561) 795-9814.

Peter Granata, Wellington

Letters