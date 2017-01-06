Wellington National Hosts The Fifth Annual Salty Classic Golf Tournament

The Wellington National Golf Club recently hosted the fifth annual Salty Classic Golf Tournament, which benefited the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Athletes Advantage Scholarship Fund. The tournament, held in December at the newly refinished golf and country club, was an enormous success, raising awareness and funds for the two charities.

The event, led by Jarrod “Salty” Saltalamacchia, the star baseball catcher, was an opportunity for avid golfers to come together in teams to support great causes while enjoying a scramble-format game on the award-winning course. “I thought the course was beautiful,” Saltalamacchia said. “The owners were incredibly helpful, and the service was outstanding. It was the biggest turnout we have ever had, and I couldn’t have been any happier with the event.”

The Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) ensures full financial assistance for a post-secondary degree from an accredited two- or four-year college, university, technical or trade school to the surviving children of Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps special operations personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty. The SOWF also offers family and educational counseling and immediate financial assistance to severely wounded and hospitalized special operations personnel. Since being founded in 1980, the foundation has helped 260 students graduate from their chosen institution. Currently there are 150 students working toward a degree and 700 more students waiting to further their education.

“The great thing about the scramble tournament style is that it mirrors exactly what our organization does — bringing the four services together to act as one team to create a winning environment for the children of our fallen members,” SOWF’s William “Calvin” Markham said. “The owners at Wellington National did a great job in getting their members involved and selling out all of the teams for the first time in the history of the tournament.”

The Athletes Advantage Scholarship Fund, is a program that helps young, passionate athletes, train at the Athlete’s Advantage Club in Wellington. By pairing private donations with a matching donation from Athlete’s Advantage, the scholarship fund helps to give driven athletes the tools they need to succeed.

“We were delighted to host this great tournament,” Wellington National co-owner Chip Smith said. “Not only was it an awesome day, but we are happy to be able to give back to our community.”

ABOVE: Wellington National Golf Course owners and Salty Classic event sponsors come together after a successful tournament.

