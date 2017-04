Palms West Hospital held the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit on Monday, April 17. The 10-bed unit is the first of its kind in Palm Beach County to offer entirely private NICU rooms. The Level 2 unit was 30 years in the making and is now open to help the tiniest of babies. For more information, visit www.palmswesthospital.com.

