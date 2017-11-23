Rosarian Swims To A First-Place Finish

The Rosarian Academy won the 27th Rosarian Academy Invitational Swim Meet held at Lake Lytal on Oct. 28. Coached by Kathleen Beazley, Bradley Fell and Devin Treadway, 45 Rosarian kindergarten-through-eighth-grade swimmers came out strong and fought hard against All Saints Catholic School and St. Ann Catholic School.

With the most number of swimmers competing, Rosarian finished with a victory over Saint Ann, which placed second. The final scores were Rosarian 782, Saint Ann 136 and All Saints 76. The following swimmers won first place:

All Saints: Raymond Hernandez (two times) and Caroline Rusczyk (three times).

Rosarian Academy: Savanna Anderson, Harrison Ashley (two times), Finn Beylo, Matthew Cohen (five times), Nicholas Coniglio, James Flynn, Elli Geis (two times), Eleanor Hall (three times), Jack Hansen (three times), Christopher Kareh (two times), Kelly Kinney, Michael McDonald, Vespa McDonald, Chloe McGann, Thomas Murray, Logan Ray, Emarie Thibaut (two times), Whitney Ray (two times), Olivia Wagner (four times), Trey Wagner, George Weston and Caroline Yohe.

Saint Ann: Sara Jayne and Daniel Hernandez.

Swimming has been a part of the Rosarian Academy for 59 years, long before many interscholastic sports were offered in Florida. The Rosarian Academy Invitational Swim Meet was started in 1990 to encourage other schools to get involved with swimming.

The participating swimmers ranged in skill level from beginner to those who swim in competitive programs. For more info., visit www.rosarian.org.